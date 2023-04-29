Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Price Performance

SPLP remained flat at $41.23 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216. The stock has a market cap of $893.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $229,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,851.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,228,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,362,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.