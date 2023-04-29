Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,900 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the March 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. 20,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,231. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

