Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,200 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 114,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.