Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 100,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Stories

