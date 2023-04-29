Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,575 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 116.38% and a negative net margin of 50.14%. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,282. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

