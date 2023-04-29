Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.28 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

