Stifel Nicolaus Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $320.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $348.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

