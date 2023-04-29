Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Board

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $40.36.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.