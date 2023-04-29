StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

