StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lannett by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lannett by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 202,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 615,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

