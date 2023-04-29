Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 20,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.5096 per share. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

