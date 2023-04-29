Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $83.25 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001918 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $83.25 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,594,995 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

