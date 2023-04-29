Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $157,684.78 and $57.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00037724 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

