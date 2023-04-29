Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 46% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $157,665.22 and $57.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027321 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,180.42 or 0.99996135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00037724 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $134.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.