Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.15.

ARWR stock opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

