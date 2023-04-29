Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.9% annually over the last three years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of -800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 912,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner acquired 21,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Summit Hotel Properties news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2,287.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 988,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $5,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 336,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 221,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

