Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years. Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:INN opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,608.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

