Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $1,760,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $566.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.