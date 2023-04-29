Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.5 %

SNOW opened at $148.08 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

