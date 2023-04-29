Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $13.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWM stock opened at $175.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.