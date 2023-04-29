Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $296.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.93.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

