Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $22.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFA opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

