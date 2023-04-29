Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 3,485 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

