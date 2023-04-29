Summit Trail Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $488,513,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $4,760,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 611,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66,469 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average of $351.59. The firm has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

