Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.44. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $182.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.