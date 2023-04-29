Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in April

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 476,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

