Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $24.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
