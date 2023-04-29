Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $24.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

