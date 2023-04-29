Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 4.63% of Sunnova Energy International worth $95,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

