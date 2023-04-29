Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

RUN stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunrun by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,805,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after buying an additional 628,042 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

