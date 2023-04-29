Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 237,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 931,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 81,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of SGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently -27.45%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Stories

