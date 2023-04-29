Susquehanna Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $116.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

