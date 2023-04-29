Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NuCana by 167.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NuCana by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Friday. 49,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. NuCana plc has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.24.

NuCana Profile

NuCana Plc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of developing a portfolio of new medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

