Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 24,267 Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

