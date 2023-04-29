Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $49,000 Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVB. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NUVB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 489,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

