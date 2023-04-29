Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 384.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,798 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.11% of Audacy worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Audacy by 147.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Audacy by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Audacy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audacy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

