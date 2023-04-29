Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $41,000 Investment in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADAP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 401,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,140. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.