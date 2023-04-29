Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 7,540 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of MIND C.T.I. worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MNDO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 36,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,969. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.76. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 24.53%.

MIND C.T.I. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. MIND C.T.I.’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

