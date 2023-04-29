Susquehanna Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $84.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.47.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,161 shares of company stock worth $33,336,098. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after acquiring an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,625,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

