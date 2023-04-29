swisspartners Advisors Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 4.2% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,600 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,431,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,666,000 after acquiring an additional 367,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.43. 5,585,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,468. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $81.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

