T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Trading Down 4.0 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.55.

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.90 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

