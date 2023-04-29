Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SKT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,840. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 55,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,771,000 after buying an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.