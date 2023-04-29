Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Target worth $57,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $321,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $3,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.13. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

