Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

