TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Update

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TC Biopharm from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 4.3 %

TC Biopharm Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP opened at $1.11 on Friday. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

(Get Rating)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.