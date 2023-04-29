TC Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 85.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TC Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $41.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.