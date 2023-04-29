TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,214 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $13,464,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

