TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,253 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,560,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,134,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $42.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

