TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after acquiring an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after acquiring an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

