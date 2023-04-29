TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,287,406 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.