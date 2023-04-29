TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 430 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

COF opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $134.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

