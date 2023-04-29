TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.20. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

